Woman accused of plotting to kill husband is ‘full of it’: Ex-partner

Disclaimer: Content in this story may be disturbing for some readers

(NewsNation) — California equestrian Tatyana Remley was arrested last month for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband Mark Remley, who is now reported missing.

Tatyana is accused of asking a friend to arrange an alleged $2 million murder-for-hire amid a bitter divorce battle.

Before vanishing, Mark was rushed to a hospital a day before news of Tatyana’s murder-for-hire plan made headlines, DailyMail.com reported.

Equestrian showman Erik Martonovich, a former business partner of the Remleys, spoke exclusively about the case on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Martonovich said Tatyana is “full of it,” and that Mark just “threw money” at whatever she wanted.

“He did whatever she said. … It didn’t matter if it was good idea, bad idea. Made no difference. He got dragged around by her doing what she wanted, with no real (say), he just threw money at whatever. … That was basically their relationship,” Martonovich said.