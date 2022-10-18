Woman escapes basement torture room in Missouri

(NewsNation) — Timothy Haslett, 39, has been charged with first-degree rape, aggravated sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Court documents show his victim, a 22-year-old woman, was held captive in his Excelsior Springs, Missouri basement for a month. The woman was sexually assaulted multiple times while Haslett held her against her will.

Lauren Matthias, producer and host of the Hidden True Crime podcast, shared details about the case Monday on “Banfield,” saying that the victim had been whipped several times and was wearing latex and a dog collar when she escaped.

She reportedly hurtled barefoot out of his property where she came in contact with a neighbor, Lisa Johnson.

“She looked like something out of a horror movie,” Johnson told The Daily Mail.

The victim also reportedly said that Haslett killed two of her friends, and she was terrified she’d be next. Police spent days searching the house and property, and while they haven’t reported finding any human remains, authorities tell NewsNation they are still actively investigating.