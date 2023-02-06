Woman pens love letters to Bryan Kohberger

(NewsNation) —Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has received a love letter.

A Facebook user named Brittney J. Hislope said she’s been writing and mailing Kohberger about a letter a day since his Dec. 30 arrest.

“There’s something about a dangerous man that can be appealing to some women,” psychotherapist Robi Ludwig said during an appearance Monday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Hislope calls Kohberger her “perfect man” and regularly discusses her obsession with him on Facebook.

In one recent post, she wrote, “Bryan is being kept isolated from other inmates, and so I know that we do both likely sleep alone. … I don’t mean that I reach out to him to receive anything back at all from him, since I do that from a place of caring about him, sharing my feelings, and know what a serious situation he’s in. But it’s understandable how I wonder how he feels about me.”

She claims she’s a single mom in Kentucky. NewsNation hasn’t been able to independently confirm she is a real person, but the profile has existed since January 2019, meaning the account isn’t from after the Idaho murders.

Another post reads: “I wrote Bryan a letter nights ago that was at least four pages long … I have written him another letter that is three pages front and back and almost another full page, as well as another letter that is two pages front and back. I already mailed out the one that I mentioned nights ago that I wrote, and I wish that I had more peace of mind about him receiving them. It wouldn’t be right or fair if he didn’t receive them because someone interfered even if I stayed within the rules of what’s allowed to be said in letters to an inmate.”

This is not the first time accused killers have obsessed fans. Ted Bundy and Charles Manson also lured in love interests.

Ludwig said there’s a “seductiveness” that comes with a man in prison.

“They can be very charming. The advantage of pursuing somebody who’s behind bars is you don’t have to deal with them in real life. They can’t frustrate you,” Ludwig said.