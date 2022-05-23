Woman who allegedly killed cyclist may have advantage

(NewsNation) — A manhunt is underway for a yoga teacher accused of shooting and killing an up-and-coming professional cyclist, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A man who spent two years on the run from the U.S. marshals shared some perspective on the possible whereabouts of 35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25, a Vermont native in Austin, Texas for a race.

Ferranti once led the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list for drug trafficking, and now, he is an acclaimed author, producer and filmmaker.

In the early 1990s, Ferranti faked death by suicide and went on the run before being caught two years later and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Armstrong is “probably smart enough that she’s not going to go to a known family member, or a known relative, because the U.S. marshals are going to be on that,” Ferranti said during an appearance Monday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

While on the run, Ferrante said he wanted to disappear to “kind of process what was actually happening.”

The U.S. marshals are “already contacting all those people as we speak, if they haven’t already. She’s probably had some contact, you know, with some old boyfriends, some old friends from college, where she could easily go hide anywhere in the United States. Maybe even she knows someone in Mexico. And she could just go hang out.”

Ferrante said that some of those people close to her might turn a blind eye to the recent media coverage about Armstrong.

“I think the one advantage that a woman has is, you know, men like to help women. So, you know, she does have that advantage in this,” Ferrante said.

Some fugitives can be methodical, while others could be running franticly.

“Being that she is a yoga instructor, if she can find that inner calmness, maybe she is, you know, doing a lot of strategic planning. Maybe she is, like, trying to remove herself and get as far away from the situation as possible,” Ferrante added.