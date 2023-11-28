Woman who blamed cannabis for stabbing is ‘not the victim,’ dad says

(NewsNation) — Sean O’Melia, the father of Chad O’Melia — who is the former boyfriend of Bryn Spejcher — joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield exclusively Tuesday to give his reaction to Spejcher’s testimony.

Bryn Spejcher is the California woman who claims cannabis-induced psychosis made her stab Chad more than 100 times in 2018.

She took the stand Tuesday and told the jury that voices were telling her that the only way to bring herself back to life was to kill her boyfriend.

The testimony provided Spejcher with an opportunity to show the jury that she had “some form of remorse for her actions,” Sean O’Melia said. Instead, “It was really clear that everything was about her. I can’t count how many times I heard her say ‘Me.’ I realize that this is not good for her or her family, either. But there is a victim here, and she is not the victim.”

Spejcher faces an involuntary manslaughter charge, which was downgraded in September from a second degree murder charge.

The defense rested Tuesday after Spejcher took the stand. The trial will resume Wednesday with closing arguments, and jury deliberations are likely before the end of the week.