(NewsNation) — Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank said a U.S. recession will likely begin late next year as the country grapples with some of the fastest-growing inflation in decades.

It’s an emotional time for many people wondering if they’re financially stable enough for a recession.

“If you ask 20 different economists what’s going on right now, you’ll get 20 different answers. Nobody likes uncertainty. Uncertainty breeds discomfort. which breeds stress, which breeds worry,” HerMoney’s Chief Content Officer Kathryn Tuggle said Friday night during an appearance on “Banfield.”

The best thing to do, Tuggle says, is to do nothing and to stay calm.

“We see time and time again that investors who stay the course fare better over time,” Tuggle added.

Instead, “plan to hang onto more of your money. When we talk about making more money during a recession, sometimes it’s not about the amount that you make, it’s about the amount that you can save. It’s about the amount you can stop spending to prepare for those rainy days,” Tuggle said.

“If you’re a long-term investor, this is just part of the game,” America’s “Money Smart Guy” Matt Sapaula said during an appearance on “Banfield” as well.

Sapula recommended people start reducing unnecessary spending and to improve your credit score.

“I’ve been able to sustain myself as an entrepreneur for 23 years because during those tough times, I was able to double down and reinvest back into my business, reinvest into opportunities. You become the bank during these moments. You become the financer in your local community,” Sapula said.

Additionally, real-estate has for a long time been a recession-proof asset, according to Tuggle.

However, it’s not the time to spend $150-$200,000 for a home over its asking price.

It is far better to pay a slightly higher interest rate and get a better deal on your home, Tuggle suggests.