‘You’re not alone’: Parent of Sandy Hook victim speaks out

(NewsNation) — Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis died in Sandy Hook, shared advice for the mourning parents impacted by Tuesday’s tragic school shooting.

“I’ve been exactly where those parents are. And it’s devastating. You don’t know if you’re going to survive,” Lewis said during an appearance Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that 19 children, two teachers and the gunman have died in the rampage. Several others are injured, including a Border Patrol agent, following the deadliest shooting at a grade school since Sandy Hook almost a decade ago.

Lewis has been grieving the loss of her son for over 10 years, and she says her advice to others is “know that you’re not alone.”

“The country grieves for you. And there will be meaning found in their loss, because we are going to be keeping our kids safe, we’re going to be safeguarding their mental health and well-being. I have hope, believe it or not, there are things that we can do. And we will be honoring those lives, collectively,” Lewis said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Steven Seager said that the children impacted by the shooting will never forget it, but that they can get through it.

“Anyone who witnesses this horror is going to have to relive it. They’re going to have to have help, they’re going to have to have nurturing,” Seager said on “Banfield.”