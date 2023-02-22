Black female entrepreneurs paving the way for others

(NewsNation) — Two Black women have created careers for themselves and are now inspiring others like them around the country.

Vuyanzi Robin, also known as Coach Vuyanzi, is a transformational life coach who helps women leaders.

“I help women leaders to overcome the overwhelming uncertainty of the what’s next, so that they can live in confidence and clarity about the next chapter of their lives. And I have a specific focus on Black women leaders,” Robin said.

Robin made history speaking at a TEDx talk in Kenya. She said her theme is about helping people to change and transform.

“Usually, it starts off about their career. They’re looking to go to the next level maybe they’re in the director position, but now they’re looking at being chair of a board,” she explained. “Young women, listen to me, I’m giving you like a 20-year headstart and really 20-plus year headstart. Whatever you say at the age of 18 will be the thing that will follow you for the rest of your life.”

Tracy Williamson, also known as the Culinary Cutie, said she’s loved cooking since she was around 12 years old. Now, she loves cooking gumbo and is a shrimp lover.

“I started out making panini sandwiches and I would sell them with chips and you know like a drink or something,” she said “I was like OK, this can kind of work; getting customers and the drive and persistence that you have to have connected to that.”

Williamson started posting videos to TikTok and Instagram showing people which items to cook for their dinner and how to make her recipes at home.

“The things that I would tell a young lady or a young girl to becoming a self-taught chef, ask your friends to try out your food,” she said. “I would ask people that you know, but you may not be that close to, and just share with them. Just try one or two people, but take it step by step.”