Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell

This undated photo provided by United States Coast Guard shows Emlen Tunnell, the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents. Now, a Coast Guard cutter and an athletic building on the Coast Guard Academy campus are being named in honor of the former New York Giants defensive back. (United States Coast Guard via AP)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.

Now, a Coast Guard cutter and an athletic building on the Coast Guard Academy campus are being named in honor of the former New York Giants defensive back.

The service aims to highlight his little-known story and its own efforts to do better when it comes to race and celebrating diversity.

