LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — People often go to the barbershop to look better physically — but through a new project aimed at helping Black men, they can also be places of mental healing, too.

Through The Confess Project, founded by Arkansas native Lorenzo Lewis, employees at barbershops talk to Black men about their emotional well-being.

“In a lot of places, even maybe at work or sometimes even at home, I might feel uncomfortable to express myself in a certain way,” barbershop client Lee Willingham told NewsNation local affiliate KARK. “So when I come to the barbershop, I can relax and pretty much talk about anything.”

Lewis was dealing with his own depression and mental health issues when he started The Confess Project. But now, it has grown into a national movement of more than 1,000 barbers in 15 states who are taught how to listen to clients, detect problems and refer them to professional help if necessary.

Really supporting someone through this kind of conversation can lead to a true impact and “quality of life change” for clients, Lewis said.

Talking about mental health can be especially important for Black men. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Black people, and the death rate from suicide for Black men was four times greater than that of Black women.

Lewis blames this on the shame and guilt that leads some Black men to resist mental health treatment.

“Black men have so much stoicism to be strong and powerful,” he said. “Truly, I believe, when we break through and understand, this is about us getting our power and getting control of our lives.”

Taiwan Dickerson, a barber since 1998, said the training he’s gotten from The Confess Project gave him the tools and resources he needs to help others. Now, with the help of the project, Dickerson is not afraid to ask tough questions.

One of Dickerson’s clients was admitted to a mental health facility after he persuaded the client to get help.

And that, Dickerson said, was “an awesome moment.”