(NewsNation) — The Georgia Department of Revenue announced Monday that embryos with a “detectable human heartbeat” can be claimed as dependents on individual tax returns.

The guidance was spurred in part by the June 24 Supreme Court ruling that determined abortions are no longer a right protected by the Constitution. Georgia is one of a handful of states that enforced bans in the wake of the ruling.

Last month, an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling paved the way to ban all abortions statewide once a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

As a result, parents in Georgia now can claim a dependent personal exemption of $3,000 for each embryo, according to a department news release.

Those who file the exemption could be asked to provide the department of revenue with relevant medical records or other documentation, similar to other deduction claims, according to the release.

Additional information, including return instructions to claim the personal exemption, is expected to be issued.

