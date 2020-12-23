More Business Headlines
Your Money
Holiday sales rise 3% as shoppers invest in their homes
US unemployment remains high as 803,000 seek aid
Tech
US government appeals judge’s order blocking TikTok restrictions
Coronavirus stimulus
Watch Live: $2,000 checks all but dead as no Senate vote scheduled
Coronavirus Vaccine
US official: Emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Federal officials provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccination efforts more than two weeks after the first vaccine was administered in the U.S. Health and Human Services and Defense Department leaders held a briefing with senior officials on Operation Warp Speed. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said Wednesday […]