As AI becomes mainstream, these jobs may continue to grow

This photo illustration shows the DALL-E website reflected between a computer screen and cellphone in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. – A million people eager to dabble with a new artificial intelligence tool that lets them create images simply by describing them with words will soon get their wish, its creators said Wednesday. Artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI is conducting a wide-scale beta test of DALL-E, a cutting-edge software that creates images from textual descriptions. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new report from a top management consulting firm lays out predictions about what jobs will continue to grow and which will decline as a result of the ever-growing use of artificial intelligence.

In that report, the McKinsey Center for Government at the McKinsey Global Institute looked at the impact of generative AI — that is, AI that can use algorithms to produce totally new content — on the future of the economy.

They predict that the rise of generative AI, alongside other structural changes to the economy, will accompany changes to the American workforce.

They note that some jobs will continue to see strong growth through 2030. These include:

Health professionals such as doctors or health technicians

Managers who oversee staff in organizations

People who work in transportation services like warehousing

Legal professionals such as lawyers

Agricultural workers who work in America’s food supply

Builders who help construct infrastructure

STEM professionals in a variety of science-related fields

But while McKinsey predicts that these fields will see increasing labor demand, they do note AI may change the nature of their jobs.

As an example, lawyers may be able to use generative AI to do quick searches through relevant case law. Meanwhile, civil engineers may be able to use AI to help accelerate their design process by using the technology to quickly find the most efficient way to build something. This may increase the productivity of these professions.