Airlines ending some services due to staffing shortages

(NewsNation) — Summer vacation is on the horizon, but many vacationers may have to travel far before they can catch a flight to their destination, as many airlines are permanently ending or suspending services this summer due to staffing shortages.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the airline will permanently end from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Toledo, Ohio on Sept. 7 due to a pilot staffing shortage, WTVG reported. The company said it contact customers who are already scheduled to travel through American Airlines past Sept. 7 to make new arrangements.

“We thank the team members who served our customers in Toledo and will work closely with them during this transition,” the spokesperson said in a statement to WTVG.

American Airlines recommends customers consider traveling through the Detroit Metro airport, as it offers 27 peak-daily flights to 8 of its hubs.

In Louisiana, Breeze Airways, the budget carrier started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, announced it was suspending two of its flights out of New Orleans for the next several months due to crew shortages, nola.com reported.

The airline said it would suspend its once-a-week Saturday flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to West Palm Beach (Florida) International from July 2. It plans to restart the route on Oct. 6.

Breeze has cut its Saturday flights to and from Jacksonville, Florida until late September, though the Thursday and Sunday flights on the route will remain in operation.

This comes as airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights in the U.S. on Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancellations came less than three weeks after airlines kicked off the summer travel season by canceling about 2,800 flights in a five-day stretch around the Memorial Day holiday weekend.