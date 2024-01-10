Alaska Airlines cancels all Boeing 737 flights through Jan. 13

FILE – Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sunrise, March 1, 2021, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Alaska Air Group said Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, that it agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1 billion deal. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NewsNation) — Alaska Airlines will cancel all Boeing 737 Max 9 flights through Saturday, Jan. 13, pending safety inspections after a terrifying incident last week when a door plug blew out of one of its planes.

The airline announced the cancellation on its website Wednesday, and it is expected to impact 110 to 150 flights per day.

“We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service. However, the safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

After last week’s incident, over 170 Boeing 737s were grounded as authorities launched an investigation into how it happened.

While the National Transportation Safety Board conducts a formal federal investigation, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have already found loose bolts on some of their grounded aircraft.

Alaska Airlines says travelers impacted by the canceled flight can find more information here.