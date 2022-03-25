Amazon launches new support program for refugee employees

FILE – The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York, Friday, July 27, 2018. Amazon’s British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom. The online retailer said Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 that the change would not be implemented as planned Wednesday while talks between the two sides continue. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

(NewsNation) — Online retail giant Amazon announced Thursday that it is starting a new program to provide employees who are refugees with additional resources and support.

Under the “Welcome Door” program, employees can also get reimbursement for Employment Authorization Document fees when they seek asylum in other countries.

“At Amazon, we have a variety of jobs and welcome all kinds of people, and we’re proud to offer enhanced support for refugees around the world,” Ofori Agboka, one of Amazon’s vice presidents, said in a statement. “Being displaced from your homeland and having to start again somewhere new is challenging and emotional. It is an honor and a privilege to help to make that transition easier and help people start again.”

Resources offered to Amazon employees include a new Citizenship Assistance Portal, free legal resources, mentorship, skill training benefits and English as a Second Language proficiency through Amazon’s Career Choice program, according to a news release.

These resources are set to be offered to start next month.

The plight of millions of refugees from Ukraine escaping attacks from Russian troops has dominated headlines over the last month. Through the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a non-profit network of over 200 companies working to integrate refugees in their host communities, Amazon is also pledging to provide for Ukrainian refugees’ immediate needs and longer.