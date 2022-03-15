SEATTLE, Wash. (NewsNation) — Recent violent crimes in downtown Seattle have spurred Amazon to temporarily relocate its employees from its downtown office.

Just this month, there have been multiple shootings and stabbings in the area around Amazon’s headquarters.

A 15-year-old boy was gunned down March 2, and on March 4, a homeless man was stabbed in his sleep.

Then, on March 5, police shot and killed a man after he rammed his car into a federal building and fired gunshots downtown.

“Given recent incidents near Third and Pine we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere,” a statement from Amazon said. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Seattle Police have also had to adjust to the rising crime: They set up a mobile precinct and increased patrols in the area. According to the 2021 Seattle year-end crime report, overall crime increased by 10% last year compared to 2020. Violent crime went up by 20% and property offenses increased by 9%.

Many of the 1,800 employees in Amazon’s downtown office have been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to crime, other downtown businesses say they’re also opting to continue remote work out of safety concerns.

The Downtown Seattle Association told NewsNation it surveyed more than 200 downtown employers, asking them about their return-to-office plans and what conditions they would need to bring employees back downtown.

In a statement, the association said they found “more than 70% of respondents indicated a need for marked improvements in public safety,” adding that “city and county leaders have taken direct action along Third Avenue in recent weeks and we’re already seeing positive results.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has promised a “holistic” approach to crime that would involve human services and outreach and working with police to address crime hot spots.