American Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday

(NewsNation Now) — American Airlines canceled 1,003 flights Sunday, or 35% of its scheduled flights for the day, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Texas-based carrier has canceled hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend, pointing to weather disruptions in Texas and tight staffing.

American canceled more than 500 flights nationwide and delayed more than 300 Saturday.

For comparison, Southwest reported 187 canceled flights Sunday, the second-highest number of cancelations for a U.S.-based airline.

American Airlines said the cancellations were caused by two days of severe winds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” American said in a statement to NewsNation.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines had canceled or delayed thousands of flights, leaving customers stranded after a weekend plagued with major service disruptions.

Read the statement from American Airlines below: