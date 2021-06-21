American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through mid-July amid labor shortages

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country through mid-July amid a surge in air travel.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” American Airlines said in statement to NewsNation Monday. “That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July.”

The cancellations come amid airlines and other transportation operators seeing a quick ramp-up in demand as U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates increased and travel restrictions lifted in recent weeks.

According to data from the Transportation Security Administration, nearly 50 million airport passengers were registered in May, up 19% from April.

The airline said it “made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”

