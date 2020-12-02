American Airlines confirms its website is down

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — American Airlines confirmed Wednesday afternoon that its website is down.

The airline confirmed the outage on Twitter in a response to the customer.

@russbengtson Yes, our website is down. Please try again later. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 2, 2020

Reports about aa.com started coming into DownDector.com at about 2:30 p.m. EST. Eighty-eight percent of the issues reported to Down Detector in the last 24 hours had to do with American’s website.

On Twitter, American encouraged customers to call if they needed to make a reservation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.