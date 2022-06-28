An American Airlines Airbus 319 plane takes off from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — American Arlines’ regional carrier Envoy Air will offer pilots three times their regular pay to pick up uncovered trips for most of next month, according to a report from CNBC.

The news outlet said the airline hopes this will help it avoid flight disruptions that have happened during peak summer travel season.

“Super critical coverage has been declared for” July 2 to 31 for all bases, a note to Envoy pilots CNBC obtained said. “Any open time flown during this time frame will be paid at 300%.”

American Airlines said in a statement the incentive will only be offered if there are open trips available. Currently, the company added, Envoy Air is fully covered with its flight schedule this summer.

“We are into our peak flying season and we want to ensure that we can operate dependably for our customers,” Ric Wilson, vice president of flight operations for Envoy, said.

The same deal is also being offered to another American-owned regional carrier, Piedmont, according to the Dallas Morning News. The newspaper notes this comes after pay was bumped up for pilots at both Envoy and Piedmont two weeks ago. Their surprise new contract gives them a 50% flying bonus through 2024, and large pay increases, the Dallas Morning News said.

Airlines like American say they’re doing everything they can to mitigate complications plaguing travelers around the country, which stem from a nationwide pilot shortage and heavy travel demand following the pandemic. American, for instance, has had to lean heavily on its mainline fleet as a result this year, per the Dallas Morning News.

Every day, thousands of flights nationwide are being canceled, and hundreds more are delayed as airlines try to keep up with summer travel. And it’s only expected to get worse with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

Last week, American Airlines announced it will drop service to Dubuque, Iowa, beginning Sept. 7. The airline previously said it will also drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Islip, New York, after Labor Day weekend. And earlier this summer, United Airlines cut 50 flights from Newark, New Jersey.