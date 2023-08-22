(NewsNation) — The lowest wage people would be willing to accept for a new job has jumped to almost $80,000 — which, according to the New York Federal Reserve, is a record high.

At $78,645 this number, also known as the “reservation wage,” is at its highest level since the New York Federal Reserve’s SCE Labor Market Survey started in 2014.

Last year, that number was $72,873, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data wrote.

Also going up was the average salary people expected to be offered in the next four months, though at $67,416, it isn’t quite what people are asking for. The actual average full-time offer people got in the past four months was $69,475, up from $60,764 in July 2022.

While people are asking for more money to switch employers, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re anticipating leaving their current job anytime soon. The expected likelihood people had of moving to a new employer declined to 10.6% from its rate last year of 11%. There was an increase, on the other hand, in people expecting to become unemployed, with an average of 3.9%.

The number of people receiving job offers is down as well at 19.5%, which matches the SCE Labor Market Survey’s findings of a decline in job seekers. People’s satisfaction with the wage their currently getting, as well as their benefits and promotion opportunities, improved overall. Respondents with annual household incomes less than $60,000 had the largest increase in these areas.