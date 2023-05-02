Analysts predict 67% chance of recession within a year

(NewsNation) — The U.S. has a 67% chance of having a recession declared, according to one formula.

The National Bureau of Economic Research is the organization that officially declares a recession, but it often lags behind actual events, sometimes by months. To predict when a recession might happen, analysts have built their own models to try to predict the economic cycle.

One formula, based primarily on Treasury yields, indicates there is a 67% chance of a recession being declared with a start date falling between April 2023 and April 2024.

Some believe the Federal Reserve’s continued efforts to combat inflation by raising interest rates will result in a recession. Informally, a recession happens after six months of economic downturn. But other signs of a slump include increased layoffs and high unemployment.