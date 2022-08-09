Analysts predict inflation slowdown in July report

(NewsNation) — Wall Street is anxiously awaiting the release of July’s inflation report, which analysts forecast will show a slight cooling of price increases.

Thanks largely to falling gas prices, the Labor Department’s consumer price index is expected to show that prices jumped 8.7% from a year earlier — a slowdown from July’s figure of 9.1%, the highest in four decades.

Americans have been dealing with sky-high inflation for more than a year, following a rapid economic recovery from business shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The Consumer Price Index has been surging since early 2021, with staple groceries including bread, milk and eggs getting ever more expensive.

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in its quest to tame inflation, and it looks to the monthly inflation trends to help determine its rate decisions at future meetings. The rate hikes have raised concern about the Fed triggering a recession, but Chairman Jerome Powell has pointed to the strong labor market as an indication the U.S. economy is still resilient.

Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, told CNBC that two of the four factors driving inflation — commodity prices and supply chain issues — are going away, but the housing and labor market are still there.

“You still have a problem with services inflation, and that’s driven by shortages in housing and labor. That’s not going away any time soon, until the Fed manages to destroy demand and that hasn’t happened,” Markowska said to CNBC.

One wildcard is oil prices. August has seen some of the lowest prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading around $90 on Tuesday. The CPI energy index rose 7.5% in June.

President Joe Biden has already pointed to falling gas prices as a sign that his policies — such as releases of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — are helping combat the higher costs that have hammered household budgets, particularly for lower-income families.

On Friday, the House is poised to give final congressional approval to a revived tax-and-climate package pushed by Biden and Democratic lawmakers. The bill, which among other things aims to ease pharmaceutical prices by letting the government negotiate Medicare’s drug costs, is expected to cut the federal budget deficit by $300 billion over a decade.

Yet economists say the measure, which its proponents have titled the Inflation Reduction Act, will have only a minimal effect on inflation over the next several years, though it could could slow price increases a bit more later this decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.