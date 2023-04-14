Anheuser-Busch responds to controversy over TikTok star

FILE – In this Friday, April 8, 2016, file photo, aluminum Bud Light bottles move along a conveyor at a plant manufacturing 16-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles for Anheuser-Busch, in Arnold, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(NewsNation) — Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, is responding to backlash over a partnership with a TikTok creator, saying the brewing company has a responsibility for “ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.”

Consumers of Bud Light were angered by the partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator who shared a sponsored post with the beer company Sunday, endorsing a March Madness promotion it was doing.

The video also showed her with a Bud Light can sporting her image.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement Friday about the controversy. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Following Mulvaney’s post, conservative pundits and celebrities criticized Bud Light, with some saying they would boycott the company. Singer Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light, although the singer’s action got pushback of its own.

Others, like Joe Rogan, called the controversy “goofy.”

“Like — what they’re doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why — if something is good, do you give a (expletive) who’s got it?” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Anheuser-Busch said the company is “honored to be part of the fabric of this country” and noted it employs more than 18,000 people. Its independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 people.

“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere,” Whitworth said in the statement.

“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.

“I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

Mulvaney also spoke out about what happened on an episode of “iHeartPodcasts’ Onward With Rosie O’ Donnell.”

“The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this,” Mulvaney said Tuesday, according to NewsNation partner The Hill. “I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult.”

According to The Hill, Mulvaney said on Monday that she’s concerned that hateful statements shared about her by people with large followings will worsen real-world violence against trans people.

“The people that are talking about me on their podcast, I’m worried about their listeners,” she said. “It’s a heavy time, and it’s just time to step up, for sure.”