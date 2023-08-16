Anheuser-Busch heir wants to buy back Bud Light brand

(NewsNation) — As the boycott of Bud Light appears to be intensifying, Billy Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, says InBev should sell the ailing brand back to his family.

“If they were to sell me the brand back, Bud Light,” Busch said, “I think that would be amazing.”

Bud Light has historically reigned as the best-selling beer in the United States but the brand continues to find itself embroiled in controversy after hiring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The parent company of Bud Light, InBev, reportedly believes sales of the beer will never come back.

The Busch family sold Annheuser-Busch to InBev in 2008 after what critics call serious missteps by the family.

Busch outlined many of the missteps in his book, “Family Reins,” which details how the family and then the company lost their way.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert,” Busch said his sentimentality for the brand remains strong.

In an interview with OutKick, Busch said he doesn’t think InBev understands who their core drinker is.

“I understand that the Bud Light drinker is … mainly your blue-collar, hard-working American, who really doesn’t want that kind of message pushed down their throat,” he said.