Apple watch ban hits stores

(NewsNation) — Certain Apple watch models have officially been pulled from store shelves after the Biden administration upheld a ruling that they infringed on a patent held by another company.

In October, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled a pulse oximeter feature in some models, which measures blood oxygen levels, infringed on medical company Masimo’s pulse-oximeter technology.

The White House had until Christmas Day to overrule the decision but failed to do so. Apple had already pulled the models from its online store and now they are no longer available in stores.

The models affected include Apple Watch models Series 6 and later and all Apple Watch Ultra models. Apple Watch SE models are not impacted by the ban.

Blood oxygen monitoring is one of several health features Apple has integrated into watches, along with heart rate monitoring, the ability to detect irregular heart rhythms, fall detection, medication tracking and Afib history to track irregular heart rhythms.

Apple is appealing the decision. In addition to legal remedies, the company could also pursue technical solutions, making tweaks to software so the watches no longer infringe on Masimo’s patent.