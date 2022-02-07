‘Automation issues’ temporarily ground all Frontier flights

(NewsNation Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday temporarily issued a nationwide ground stop for all Frontier flights.

The budget carrier confirmed earlier “automation issues” before the ground stop was lifted at the request of Frontier Airlines.

102 Frontier flights have been listed as canceled, or 20% of all of the carrier’s scheduled flights today, and another 113 flights are listed as delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Announced on Monday, the parent company of Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

This story is developing.