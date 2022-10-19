Biden to announce release of 15M barrels of oil Wednesday

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic oil reserve, despite the reserve sitting at its lowest level since 1984.

This move is in response to the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by two million barrels a day in an effort to drive prices up.

It’s the same thing the White House did earlier this year at the beginning of the summer when the national average for a gallon of gas was more than $5. The move helped lead to lower gas prices.

But the administration’s plan to release more barrels has its critics along with some experts saying the reserve should be used for emergencies only, not to lower prices or as some type of political strategy to win over voters.

In May, the Biden administration started pulling from the emergency reserves, with a plan to release 180 million oil barrels from the strategic reserve. This sale of 15 million oil barrels will complete this plan, according to the White House.

The nation’s reserve will remain the largest strategic reserve in the world with about 400 million barrels remaining, the White House said in the fact sheet.

According to GasBuddy, the nation’s current average for a gallon of gas is around $3.86. But on the West Coast in California, the cost per gallon is more than $6.