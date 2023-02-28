Biden administration to give $1B to 99 airports for upgrades

DALLAS (NewsNation) —The Biden administration will grant nearly $1 billion to 99 airports across the country to improve terminals, the White House announced Monday.

Airports will upgrade again infrastructure, including roadways, security lines, terminals and baggage check-ins.

“These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Some winning applicants this year include:

Portland International Airport is receiving $6 million to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful pollutants, create job opportunities and strengthen climate resilience for the facility.

O’Hare International Airport has been awarded $50 million to help fund a project to rehabilitate and expand passenger access for the 60-year-old Terminal 3.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is getting $38 million to fund a portion of the Concourse A and B expansion project to include baggage system improvements, direct airside connection between Concourses A and B, expanded apron level operations space, larger hold rooms, new concession space and modern restrooms.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is receiving $8 million to fund the site preparation work and construction of a road between the north terminal and south campus parking and rental car facilities.

The funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic $25 billion to modernize the nation’s airport infrastructure.

The upgrades don’t include the NOTAM system or other major technical air traffic technology. However, the FAA told Congress it intends to have the NOTAM system completely revamped by 2025.

These awards are on top of the $1 billion for airport terminals announced for 85 airports last year. The vast majority of those projects are under construction.