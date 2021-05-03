Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

SEATTLE (NewsNation Now) — Billionaires and philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday they’re ending their 27-year-long marriage.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

The statement refers to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports a variety of issues that the couple founded in 2000.

The Gates said they will continue “our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.”

The couple asked for “space and privacy” for their family as they “begin to navigate this new life.”

The Gates began dating in 1987 after meeting at a trade fair in New York. They married in 1994 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

The couple has three children; Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory.

