Black Bread Co. founders share story of success

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The founders of the Black Bread Co., the first Black-owned sliced bread company in the world, started the company during the pandemic and have seen it grow tremendously while they dedicate a portion of the money they make to projects in underserved communities.

Charles Alexander, Mark Edmond and Jamel Lewis are the founders and owners of the company. It all started with a trip to the grocery store for Edmond, when he discovered there was no bread available from black-owned companies. He called Alexander and Lewis, friends since their school days on the South Side of Chicago, and the idea was born.

They pooled their skills to come up with a business plan, a website, a logo and the recipes for their first two breads: honey wheat and premium white.

And as to the bread menu: They are looking add things like hot dog and hamburger buns soon, and expand the loaf offerings to brioche and whole-grain.

Right now, the bread is available at some retail locations around Chicago, but anyone, anywhere can get Black Bread Co. products through their website. There’s even a monthly subscription service to keep your bread box stocked routinely, without having to place a new order every month.