Black unemployment hits historic low

(NewsNation) — The latest unemployment numbers show a surprisingly strong labor market, with unemployment for Black Americans hitting a record low.

The latest round of unemployment numbers defied predictions, with the rate continuing to drop even as inflation continues to soar.

Overall unemployment hit 3.4%, a number that is as low or lower than anything seen since 1969. For Black Americans, unemployment rates hit historic lows. Black men ages 20 and older had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, which is the lowest on record and the first time the unemployment rate for that group has been under 5% since the government began using the current unemployment tracking system in 1972.

Black women in the same age range saw unemployment rise slightly to 4.4%. Black unemployment rates have typically been higher than rates for white workers by as much as 50%, due largely to systemic racism and discrimination in education and employment.

While more people may be working, many Americans are still struggling to keep up with inflation. Wages increased 4.4% based on April numbers, but that’s still below the most recent inflation rate of 5% in March.

While 253,000 jobs were added in April, there are some sectors where growth has been stronger than others. Manufacturing has lagged behind other fields, only adding 17,000 jobs this year as opposed to 1.1 million jobs added in the overall economy.

In comparison, the leisure and hospitality industry has added 227,000 jobs this year. That is also an industry that has some of the lowest wages, meaning that even with job growth many Americans may still find themselves in a position where employment isn’t enough to make ends meet.