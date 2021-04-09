Boeing warns of possible electrical issue in some 737 MAX airplanes, telling customers to address ‘prior to further operations’

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Boeing told 16 customers to look at a possible electrical issue in a group of 737 MAX airplanes before “further operations.”

The Chicago-based airplane manufacturer released a statement on Friday morning but didn’t specifically say if or which commercial airlines were impacted.

“The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system,” Boeing said in a statement.

The company said it’s working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the production issues.

“We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions,” Boeing said.

NewsNation is reaching out to major U.S. airlines which fly the jet, including Southwest, United and American Airlines to see if they are impacted by the issue.

The 737 MAX has been a challenge for Boeing, after 346 people died in two separate crashes. The plane was grounded from March 2019 to Nov. 2020 across the globe.

“We will never forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents that led to the decision to suspend operations,” said CEO David Calhoun in November. “These events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”