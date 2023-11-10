40 percent of Bud Light drinkers willing to return, exec says

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 03: Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Kubota Ford, drinks a Bud Light during a press conference after winning the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, finishing first of the Championship 4 drivers in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Craftsman 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 03, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A top executive at the company that produces Bud Light said a new survey suggests many of the drink’s consumers could return.

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris told listeners during a recent earnings call that a survey showed 40% of Bud Light’s lost drinkers say they’re open to returning to drinking the beer.

The beverage lost a significant number of its customers after teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for advertising. This resulted in the drink losing its title as America’s best-selling beer.

Doukeris referenced the brand’s recent partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship as one of its strategies going forward.

Outside experts remain pessimistic about the brand, however.

“Consumers seem to be continuing with their newfound behaviors in the post-fallout months,” said Dave “Bump” Williams of Bump Williams Consulting, which does work on the beverage industry. “I personally think that it will be very difficult to recover all of their lost Bud Light drinkers both before April and even after. A subset of those are gone for good.”