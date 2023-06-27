Bud Light offers $15 rebate for July Fourth amid controversy

FILE – Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(NewsNation) — Facing a boycott and a sales decline, Bud Light is offering up to a $15 rebate on select packs of beer to celebrate the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The rebate, in the form of a prepaid card, is valid on the purchase of one 15-pack or morer of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55 bought through July 8.

The rebate form can be submitted through July 22 on Bud Light’s website. Rules vary by state.

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch offered the same promotion for the Memorial Day weekend.

The promotion comes after Bud Light was recently dethroned by Modelo as the top-selling beer in America. The beer company faced backlash after it partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Following the backlash, Anheuser-Busch placed two executives on leave and said the beer company has a responsibility for “ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement about the controversy. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

The company’s response angered the LGBTQ community, and some gay bars around the country pulled the product from shelves. The Human Rights Campaign also stripped the company of its rating on the Corporate Equality Index, USA Today reported.