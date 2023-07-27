Bud Light parent company laying off hundreds of corporate workers

(NewsNation) — Anheuser-Busch announced it is laying off hundreds of workers after boycotts of its beer, Bud Light, led to a drop in sales.

The Wall Street Journal reports that less than 2% of Anheuser-Busch employees are losing their jobs, which amounts to more than 300 people in the company. Layoffs won’t impact front-line workers, like warehouse staff, Anheuser-Busch said.

“While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success,” Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said in a written statement to the WSJ. “These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone.”

Bud Light has seen a turbulent past few months. It faced backlash after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, back in April. Mulvaney posted an Instagram ad that included a personalized beer can.

Many conservative political figures and celebrities posted videos to social media vowing to boycott the beer. Singer Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light with a rifle.

Meanwhile, those who are fans of Mulvaney also took issue with Anheuser-Busch, saying it didn’t do enough to support her as she faced harassment.

Mulvaney, in videos posted to Instagram and TikTok, said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia” than she ever imagined following the two’s partnership.

“For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house,” Mulvaney said. “I have been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Sales have since plummeted. Last month, Bud Light was dethroned by Modelo as the top-selling beer in the United States after more than two decades. In June, sales fell by more than 25%.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.