Burger King unveils plant-based nuggets

(NewsNation Now) — Burger King has unveiled more plant-based options and has debuted its new plant-based meatless nuggets in select markets.

The chain is rolling out Impossible Nuggets in select markets this week, becoming the first fast-food chain to test the brand’s nuggets.

The nuggets are coated in a golden brown crispy breading and are tender and juicy on the inside, according to the manufacturer.

Burger King has previously dipped into plant-based products, unveiling the Impossible Whopper.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper,” said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “So, it’s only fitting we’re the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”

The nuggets are set to be tested in Des Moines, Boston and Miami.

Panda Express unveiled plant-based orange chicken this summer. The plant-based orange chicken is made in partnership with Beyond Meat and was crafted to closely mimic the chain’s popular chicken-based dish. It is mostly made from fava beans and peas.

Pizza Hut also rolled out meatless pepperoni this summer. Pizza Hut said the topping, which includes peas and rice as some of the ingredients, “delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni.”