Burger King worker gets $400K in crowdfunding after 27-year tenure

(NewsNation) — Kevin Ford, a Burger King cook in Nevada, completed 27 years of work last summer without missing a day.

Despite his loyalty, the hiring company only gave him a goody bag as a reward.

Ford posted a video of the bag, which contained a few items like a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup and a few pens.

“I was grateful to get anything. The day before that they gave me a chocolate cake and I was happy with the chocolate cake.” Ford said. “A lot of people that work with me for 30 years, didn’t get anything, so I was happy.”

However, Ford’s video went viral and led his daughter to start a GoFundMe page, which has now raised more than $407,000 to recognize Ford’s dedication.

Although people commented on Ford’s video saying he deserved more and his daughter started the crowdfunding, Ford said he’s “grateful for the little things.”

“I’ve been through a lot,” Ford said. “I just have always been grateful for the little things in life. I never thought about what it is. I was grateful for it, and I’m happy for it.”

He added: “There’s a lot of ugly messages and things happening, people fighting on piers and all kinds of stuff out there right now. I think the people that saw my story and gave to my GoFundMe and continue to give to it. I think they just simply wanted to be a part of some beautiful for once.”