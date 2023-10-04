Poll: Fewer Americans want businesses taking stances on issues

(NewsNation) — Only four in 10 (41%) U.S. adults want businesses to take take public stances on current events, according to a survey from Gallup, down from 48% in 2022.

The new data from the Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report are based on a web survey with 5,458 U.S. adults conducted May 8-15, Gallup said in a news release.

Political party affiliation has a strong influence on whether Americans believe businesses should weigh in on current events.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Democrats support corporations taking stances, compared to 17% of Republicans and 36% of independents. But even among Democrats, the percentage of those who believe in businesses taking stances has declined sharply from 75% 2022, while the share of independents reporting companies should take a stance dropped from 40% in 2022. Republicans’ views have remained essentially unchanged, dropping only 1 percentage point from 2022.

Black Americans (61%) are most likely to support public stances, compared to 48% of Hispanic adults and 35% of white adults.

Support skews younger, too. A majority of adults aged 18-29 (53%) are in favor of businesses speaking out, compared to 47% of adults age 30-44 and 35% of adults age 45 and older.

The survey comes as some businesses faced major backlash this year over support for social causes. Bud Light faced a boycott after it partnered with a transgender content creator, and Target removed Pride merchandise from some stores after threats to workers.