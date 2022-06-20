Can office age gaps contribute to a toxic work environment?

(NewsNation) — It’s a new day in the workplace for many Americans, with various generations and cultures colliding. For the first time ever, there could be five different generations in the workplace.

Some say the age gap can help build a more diverse work environment, but it may also create a mixed bag of conflict and unbalanced understanding of power in the workplace.

In the video above, Dan Rocotta, finance professor at the University of San Diego, explains what contributes to a workplace environment.