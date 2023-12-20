Car fuel economy at record high, CO2 emissions at record low: EPA

(NewsNation) — New vehicles reached a record high in their average fuel economy while also emitting carbon emissions at the lowest level in history, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency’s 2023 Automotive Trends report released Wednesday shows model year 2022 vehicles averaged 26 miles per gallon (mpg), an increase of 0.6 mpg from 2021 and a record high. Meanwhile, the carbon emissions rate for all new vehicles fell by 10 grams/mile to 337 g/mi, the lowest rate ever measured.

It was the largest single year improvement in emission rates and fuel economy in nine years, according to the report.

“As the United States accelerates towards a clean transportation future, today’s report highlights the historic progress made so far by the industry to reduce climate pollution and other harmful emissions,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release. “We are thrilled to see manufacturers continue to innovate and develop technologies in multiple vehicle categories that have led to a substantial increase in miles per gallon, passing cost savings onto families across the nation.”

The improvement in emission rates was seen across sedans, small SUVs, large SUVs and pickup trucks. The only vehicle type that had higher emissions in 2022 compared to 2021 was minivans/vans, which accounted for less than 3% of new production.

The manufacturer with the highest average fuel economy was Tesla — which only offers EVs — at 119.3 mpg. Among manufacturers that sell gas-powered vehicles, Hyundai ranked as the most fuel efficient at 29.1 mpg. Stellantis, which produces Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles, was the lowest at 21.3 mpg.

The EPA projects that fuel economy will continue to increase next year and reach an average of 26.9 mpg.

Producing more fuel efficient and environmentally-friendly vehicles has been a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration. President Joe Biden has set a goal for electric vehicles to comprise 50% of all car sales by 2030, a mandate that some companies have taken issue with.

New electric vehicle market share and sales hit a record in the U.S. this year, but EV growth is starting to slow and fall short of the auto industry’s lofty ambitions to transition away from combustion engines.

The EV industry enjoyed 90% year-over-year growth last summer, but the sales pace slowed to 50% year over year by June 2023, and last month, it dropped to 35% year over year.

Now, some automakers are reevaluating their costly EV strategies as the year comes to a close. Most recently, Ford Motor Co. told its dealers that it was cutting production for the F-150 Lightning in half.

NewsNation digital producer Liz Jassin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.