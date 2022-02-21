Carnival Cruise Line to ease mask mandate for guests next month

(Reuters) — Carnival Cruise Line plans to make masks optional for its guests from March 1 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships, the company said in a statement late on Friday.
The company said masks would be recommended but not required.
“There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required,” Carnival said in the statement.
Carnival also said it plans to be offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements.
The cruise line said children under 5 will be allowed to sail without any need for vaccine or exemption.
The easing of the mask mandate follows similar action from cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line and Disney World.
The U.S. CDC eased its warnings for cruise ships by a notch from the highest level two days earlier in response to a decline in onboard COVID-19 cases.
