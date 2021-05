BALTIMORE (NewsNation Now) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

NewsNation is highlighting Asian-owned small businesses across the country.

Ayeshah Abuelhiga, a first-generation American, started Mason Dixie Foods to change comfort food for the better. Mason Dixie focuses on ‘clean baking’ using fresh and natural ingredients without additives or preservatives, and it is all made in America.

