CEO: Disney continues hiring freeze

A Disney+ streaming service sign is pictured at the D23 Expo, billed as the “largest Disney fan event in the world,” on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. – Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Disney hiring will continue to be frozen while reassessing the company’s cost structure, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said in his first town hall since returning to the company.

CNBC quoted anonymous sources who attended the private meeting and said “Iger kicked off the town hall by quoting a song from the musical ‘Hamilton’ that says ‘There is no more status quo. But the sun comes up and the world still spins.'”

The 71-year-old had previously was the company’s CEO for 15 years.

The company abruptly announced last week it was firing Bob Chapek, who had been heavily criticized by employees and creative directors. He had been in the job less than three years, CNBC reported.

Chapek had previously announced a hiring freeze, layoffs and cost cuts in an attempt to make streaming site Disney+ more profitable, Reuters reported earlier this month. Although its streaming business is gaining subscribers, it is losing billions of dollars, CNN reports.

Disney shares have fallen nearly 38% this year, according to CNBC.