Chicago latest city to sue Kia, Hyundai over rampant car thefts

FILE – A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV’s sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(NewsNation) — Chicago is the latest in a string of cities suing Kia and Hyundai, saying a defect in the cars has contributed to a significant rise in car thefts.

The lawsuit in Chicago cites a “failure to include industry-standard engine immobilizer in multiple models” as the primary reason for the rise in auto thefts from the two companies.

Immobilizers prevent cars from starting if the driver doesn’t have the correct key. Without them, thieves can start the Kia and Hyundai vehicles by overriding the chip in the key. The thefts of these vehicles first gained widespread attention when videos of people demonstrating the theft began circulating on social media.

City officials say that over half the vehicles stolen in Chicago this year have been either Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

In addition to thefts, Chicago’s suit alleges the safety defect has also led to an increase in reckless driving, property damage and other violent crimes.

Baltimore, Seattle, St. Louis and at least five other cities have announced lawsuits against the automakers.

“What’s being argued is that there should be a recall for these vehicles that they should be made to follow consumer traffic standards,” said civil rights attorney Robert Pattillo. “That it should be harder to steal than a loaf of bread.”