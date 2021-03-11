Chipotle debuts long-awaited quesadilla Thursday, but only for digital diners

On March 11, Chipotle will launch a new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla as a digital-only menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The Quesadilla marks the first customizable entrée Chipotle will add to its menu since it introduced a salad option 17 years ago.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Chipotle unveiled its long-awaited hand-crafted quesadilla Thursday, but it’s not available to everyone just yet.

The catch? The quesadilla can only be ordered online or on the Chipotle app.

Chipotle’s Hand-Crafted Quesadilla

The quesadilla is filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas or fajita veggies. The ingredients are folded into a flour tortilla and pressed using a new custom oven in the Chipotle digital kitchen.

The dish comes with either three salsas or sides, including fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, or guac for a little extra cost. And in an eco-friendly touch, it is served in 100% compostable packaging.

“The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.

According to the fast-casual chain, the quesadilla marks the first customizable entree it has added to its menu since the salad was introduced 17 years ago.

From March 11 through March 21, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee when diners order a quesadilla on the Chipotle app or online.