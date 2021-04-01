Chipotle is giving away burritos and Bitcoin. Here’s how to play

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Nexstar) – Chipotle is giving away $100,000 worth of burritos and Bitcoin in celebration of National Burrito Day, but you’ll have to play to snag a freebie.
Chipotle says the contest is the first time a restaurant brand has given away cryptocurrency.
Ten thousand people will win one free burrito, 50 will win $500 worth of Bitcoin and three lucky individuals will get $25,000 in Bitcoin, the company said in a press release.
To win, you must visit this website when it goes live Thursday, and then you’ll have ten chances to guess a six-digit code. The contest ends at 9 p.m. EDT.
“If players are unsuccessful in their 10 attempts and endure … they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle,” the release said.
The game was inspired by Stefan Thomas, the founder and CEO of Coil, who famously can’t remember the passcode to a hard drive that stores $387 million in Bitcoin.
One Bitcoin is currently worth $58,628.