Chipotle is giving out free burritos to health care workers. Here’s how to get one before they run out

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Chipotle wants to treat our nation’s health care heroes to lunch.

The fast-casual chain announced Tuesday that it is giving away 250,000 burritos to health care workers and medical professionals as a virtual thank you for working during the pandemic.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito online beginning at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, while supplies last.

In addition to free burritos, Chipotle has organized a “virtual thank-you wall” where people can share their virtual words of appreciation for the country’s medical workers. Fans wishing to share their thanks can tag their frontline heroes on Chipotle’s Instagram, Facebook or TikTok posts.

Chipotle is also launching a new e-gift card program that will donate 10% of purchases to the American Nurse Foundation. The program will run until May 9.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.