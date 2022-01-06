(NewsNation Now) — Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands, the brewer of Corona and Modelo, are joining forces to create a line of ready-to-drink Fresca cocktails.

The zero-calorie soda is Coca-Cola’s fastest growing soft drink in the U.S., according to a news release the company issued Thursday.

It’s also a popular cocktail mix.

“The Coca-Cola Company’s Fresca brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience — attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president and chief executive officer.

Constellation Brands will produce, market and distribute Fresca Mixed, which is slated to launch later this year.

Alternative beverages such as ready-to-drink cocktails represent nearly an $8 billion segment projected to grow at least 15% over the next three years, according to Constellation Brands market research.

Coca-Cola debuted its first alcoholic drink in in 2020 with the launch of Lemon-Dou in Japan. In 2020, the company announced a relationship with Molson Coors, distributor of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

“The initial success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer shows that consumers are excited to see recognizable beverage brands they already enjoy with alcohol enter the ready-to-drink alcohol space,” Coca-Cola said in an official statement.